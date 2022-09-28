Retired solicitor gives two uni projects funding boost

Presenting the donation, Mr Jones said: “My family has many many connections with Aberystwyth University and I am delighted that I have been able to recognise them in this way. I’m a firm believer that education is everything for the future, and the future of our country is dependent on education. The Law Room and Moot Court, as part of the Old College project offers the exciting prospect of bring the law alive, how it should operate and make it more human, and I am also very pleased to support the work on Gwenallt, given the rich bardic tradition in our family.”