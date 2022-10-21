School plan to build canopy to protect pupils from weather approved
A canopy is to be installed covering Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi school in Cardigan’s central courtyard area to protect pupils from the weather as part of its redevelopment plans.
Ceredigion County Council’s application for the canopy at the town’s secondary school was quickly approved by members of the development management committee.
A report to the meeting on Wednesday, 12 October states that a 4.45 metre high by 30.9 metre wide and 14.19 metre deep canopy will be constructed over the central existing enclosed courtyard.
It will be built using a steel frame with PVC coated PES fabric membrane roof and is intended to “provide shelter from the elements within the existing courtyard”.
It will not be visible from the street, as it will be shielded by the school buildings, “resulting in the existing building to appear to retain its historic nature” and will not have an impact on neighbouring amenities, the report adds.
No objections were received, and it had been recommended for approval by planning officers.
