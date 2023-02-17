Aberystwyth Town Football Club have announced the launch of 'Aberystwyth International Football Academy' (AIFA) in partnership with Aberystwyth University.
AIFA enables both male and female international students to study and improve their football skills, or pursue a professional football career while completing their UK Undergraduate Degree.
Through the AIFA, students can study any undergraduate degree programme offered by Aberystwyth University but must meet the usual entry requirements for that programme.
When joining AIFA, students can expect:
Minimum 10 hours a week participation on AIFA Player Development Programmes
Home games played at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, home of Aberystwyth Town FC.
Professional Football Training and Coaching delivered by elite UEFA Pro Licensed coaches.
Opportunity to represent Aberystwyth Town FC of the Cymru Premier (Tier 1)
Opportunity to participate in Showcase Games organised in partnership with Pro Ethical Elite Football Academy (PEEFA)
Represent AIFA in BUCS League and play first-team football at Tier 3 and 4 in Wales
Full-time season with games running between September – April
Mentoring, Support and Player Development Evaluations
Access to University Gym Facilities and Individualised Fitness Program
Aberystwyth Town Football Club and Aberystwyth University are pleased to be working with Pro-Ethical Sports Management as exclusive recruitment partners for the Aberystwyth International Football Academy (AIFA).
Club Vice-Chairman David Evans commented: "After years of work behind the scenes, we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Main Club Sponsors Aberystwyth University in launching the Aberystwyth International Football Academy (AIFA).
"The AIFA will provide an unbeatable offering to international students; combining First-Class Education with Elite Football Coaching and Player Development over the course of their time in Ceredigion, students will be given the tools to thrive in both academia and sport.
"Our thanks as a club go to Aberystwyth University and to Pro-Ethical Sports Management for their cooperation in bringing this project to life."