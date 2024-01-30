“I am very proud to be able to announce this donation to my alma mater, where I studied for my BSc and MSc in the 80s and later from Switzerland my PhD and it is exciting for us in Switzerland to have Aber students over here to learn again (as several Aber students undertook their PhD’s here with me in the past). The establishment of the Veterinary Science School in Aberystwyth has put Wales on the map and is a very welcome development. I hope we can continue to work closely with our friends in Aberystwyth over the coming years.”