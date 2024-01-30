Aberystwyth University’s vet students will have the chance to learn at a world-renowned Swiss research institute following a major donation.
The £52,000 gift from Swiss medical research institute AO will be used to send students to the institute’s preclinical facility in Davos for up to two months a year.
The AO Foundation is a world-renowned innovator and educator in surgical treatment. It has a global network of over 520,000 health care professionals many of whom work in the field of veterinary surgery.
The first cohort of vet students began their studies at Aberystwyth University in 2021 and the School was officially opened by King Charles III. It is the only School of Veterinary Science in Wales.
Third year veterinary student Emily Parrish-Andrew went on Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Science’s first ever student placement in Davos. She said:
“It was a wonderful opportunity to learn in a new environment in Davos. I am truly grateful for this experience and I will always treasure it. I am so glad to hear about this new donation which will allow many other students in years to follow in my footsteps.”
Professor R. Geoff Richards Director, AO Research Institute Davos, who is also an Honorary Professor and Fellow of Aberystwyth University said:
“I am very proud to be able to announce this donation to my alma mater, where I studied for my BSc and MSc in the 80s and later from Switzerland my PhD and it is exciting for us in Switzerland to have Aber students over here to learn again (as several Aber students undertook their PhD’s here with me in the past). The establishment of the Veterinary Science School in Aberystwyth has put Wales on the map and is a very welcome development. I hope we can continue to work closely with our friends in Aberystwyth over the coming years.”
Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of the School of Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth University, said:
“This is excellent news and a further boost for the School and our students.
"My heartfelt thanks go to AO for the generous donation and for offering this wonderful opportunity to those who come to study here.
“I think this is a further sign of the success of the School which, after all, is so important to agriculture and related industries.
"They play such an important part in the Welsh economy and it is incumbent on us to provide the people and skills that will contribute to ensuring they thrive for years to come.
"The School of Veterinary Science is adding a vitally important piece of the jigsaw, one that is Building resilience in the rural economy through education and research at a time of great potential change and challenges.”