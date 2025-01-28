Students aged between 16 and 18 are being encouraged to apply for a support grant that could entitle them to £40 a week.
More than 2,800 learners in Ceredigion are Gwynedd have claimed the Education Maintenance Allowance, with others being encouraged to apply.
The grant is for students aged between 16 and 18 with the threshold being £23,400 for a household with one dependent and £25,974 in a household with two or more dependents.
The Welsh Labour Government has announced that they are uplifting the household income thresholds, meaning an estimated 3,500 more learners will be able to claim EMA from September 2025.
Joyce Watson MS said: “The Welsh EMA offer is breaking down barriers for learners in Ceredigion and Gwynedd. Everybody deserves an equal opportunity to accessing education, and providing weekly financial support is a tangible way the Welsh Labour Government is delivering this.
Eluned Morgan MS said: “Since 2020, more than 2,800 learners in Ceredigion and Gwynedd have claimed EMA. At £40 at week, Welsh Labour delivers the most generous offer in the whole of the United Kingdom. I am proud to lead a government in Wales that goes further to support our students. The announced changes to claiming thresholds will mean even more learners will be receiving this financial support from September.”
EMA can be used to help with education costs such as transport, meals, or study supplies.
Applications for the new EMA offer open from April 2025.
For more information on EMA in Wales, visit: https://www.gov.wales/education-maintenance-allowance