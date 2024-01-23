Ysgol Bro Teifi has been recognised for its commitment and support for young carers and staff members who attend the school.
The school has achieved the Investors in Carers Bronze Level award.
The scheme is delivered by Hywel Dda University Health Board and supported by its local authority and third sector partners in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The Investors in Carers initiative was originally designed to help health facilities such as GP practices, areas within hospitals and other organisations focus on and improve their carer awareness. It is a scheme that provides a foundation for helping to identify and support unpaid carers of all ages. Ysgol Bro Teifi school was assessed against the six themes within the scheme: Carer Lead, Staff training, Identification, Information and Support for carers and Evaluation. They were the first in the county to submit their evidence in Welsh.
The school said: “Ysgol Bro Teifi is delighted to receive the Investors in Carers quality mark. The mark confirms the good work that goes on at the school to support the carers amongst our pupils and also our staff. Following training through the medium of Welsh the quality mark indicates that the school is able to identify and support carers and then refer them to the appropriate place for further support. The Acting Headteacher, Gareth Evans, would like to thank all the staff who are working tirelessly to support carers and also Mrs Delyth Evans for co-ordinating the application for this valuable quality mark.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “Congratulations to Ysgol Bro Teifi on receiving this award. Carers work tirelessly to look after family, partners or friends who need help, and ensuring that they get recognition within the school setting is invaluable.”
An unpaid carer is someone, of any age, who provides unpaid support to family or friends who could not manage without this help. This could be caring for a relative, partner or friend who is ill, frail, disabled or has mental health or substance misuse problems. Anyone can become a carer; in most cases becoming a carer is not out of choice, it just happens.
For more information about the Investors in Carers scheme or for useful advice for carers, visit Carers information - Hywel Dda University Health Board or email [email protected]