The school said: “Ysgol Bro Teifi is delighted to receive the Investors in Carers quality mark. The mark confirms the good work that goes on at the school to support the carers amongst our pupils and also our staff. Following training through the medium of Welsh the quality mark indicates that the school is able to identify and support carers and then refer them to the appropriate place for further support. The Acting Headteacher, Gareth Evans, would like to thank all the staff who are working tirelessly to support carers and also Mrs Delyth Evans for co-ordinating the application for this valuable quality mark.”