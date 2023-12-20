Members of Aberystwyth Town Council praised the work done by Aberystwyth University’s outgoing Vice Chancellor in raising the profile of both the university and the town.
Professor Elizabeth Treasure has been Vice Chancellor at the university for almost seven years and will step down from the role at the end of 2023.
Aberystwyth Deputy Mayor Councillor Maldwyn Pryse said Professor Treasure worked ‘miracles’ for the University and the town.
At a town council meeting, Cllr Pryse said: “It’s not overdoing it to say Professor Treasure has worked miracles raising the profile and status of both Aberystwyth and Aberystwyth University.
“Aberystwyth University is well known for being one of the best Universities in the country, and that is in no small part because of her work.”
Dr Emyr Roberts, Chair of the University’s Council highlighted her ‘determination, enthusiasm and passion’ for the role which allowed her to change the university ‘profoundly.’
Dr Roberts said: “Aberystwyth University has changed profoundly and for the better during Elizabeth’s tenure and that is down to her determination, enthusiasm and passion for the University and the town.”
The Vice Chancellor role will be filled by Professor Jon Timmis, a former student at Aberystwyth University between the years of 1993 and 2000. Professor Timmis will take up the role on 1 January 2024, and he is keen to continue the work carried out by Professor Treasure.
Professor Timmis said: “Aberystwyth University’s innovative teaching and research is meeting the needs of a changing Wales and a changing wider world. I want to build upon this innovation, working with partners in both the private and public sectors, locally and globally, and affect change that benefits us all in the years to come.”