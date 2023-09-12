ABERYSTWYTH University scientists are investigating new technologies, including environmental DNA analysis and the use of wearable behaviour sensors, to tackle a parasite that infects the majority of UK sheep flocks.
The liver fluke is a highly pathogenic parasite that is estimated to infect 85 per cent of sheep flocks and 76 per cent of dairy herds in the UK.
Infections are believed to cost the UK livestock industry up to £300 million a year due to its effect in decreasing growth rates, fertility and milk production and increasing mortality and veterinary costs. The new three-year study at the university will develop novel interventions to aid sustainable control of liver fluke in sheep. These interventions will include the use of environmental DNA and protein testing to identify liver fluke infection areas on farms and by developing tools to correctly determine which animals require treatment and when.
Dr Rhys Aled Jones from Aberystwyth University, who leads the project said: “Livestock producers face an unprecedented threat from liver fluke over the coming decades.
“Climate change, drug resistance and land management policy changes will all contribute to an increasing liver fluke threat, which if not mitigated will negatively impact animal productivity, welfare and carbon emissions.
“This project will use environmental DNA analysis techniques previously developed at Aberystwyth University to identify mud snail habitats on project farms and evaluate the environmental features of these risk areas to enhance our understanding of factors that influence mud snail presence and ecology.”