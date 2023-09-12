Infections are believed to cost the UK livestock industry up to £300 million a year due to its effect in decreasing growth rates, fertility and milk production and increasing mortality and veterinary costs. The new three-year study at the university will develop novel interventions to aid sustainable control of liver fluke in sheep. These interventions will include the use of environmental DNA and protein testing to identify liver fluke infection areas on farms and by developing tools to correctly determine which animals require treatment and when.