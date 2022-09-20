‘Visionary’ Aber academic named Fellow
Subscribe newsletter
A SENIOR Aberystwyth University academic has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to engineering and technology on becoming a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.
Professor Qiang Shen, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Business and Physical Sciences and a Professor in the Computer Science department, joins an illustrious group of 59 other new Fellows.
Professor Shen is admitted this year alongside the mathematician Professor Hannah Fry and UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, who were both appointed Honorary Fellows.
The Academy said each of the new Fellows will continue to play a critical role in using the power of technology to create and more sustainable and inclusive society.
It said Professor Shen is distinguished for world-leading and ground-breaking research and development within data modelling and analysis.
It has real-life applications in the fields of space exploration, counterterrorism, process monitoring, transportation management and consumer profiling.
It described him as a “visionary academic leader, inspiring and nurturing future generations of computing engineers globally”.
Professor Shen said: “I am absolutely humbled and delighted to receive this honour.
“I feel very lucky to be recognised by my peers for doing something I love.
“This is very much a team effort; it is only possible because I am surrounded by the most talented students and colleagues while having the opportunities to work with leading academics and industrialists in the relevant fields.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |