Aberystwyth University’s Wind Band and The Elizabethan Madrigal Singers (known affectionately as the Mads) will present a special Christmas concert at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, 7 December, at 4pm.
Audiences can expect a joyful programme featuring choral music, band music, and collaborative performances. Each ensemble will showcase its own repertoire before joining together for well-loved festive favourites guaranteed to bring seasonal cheer.
The Mads, one of the university’s longest-running societies, recently marked their 75th anniversary and continue to go from strength to strength. The Wind Band, directed by Rhys Taylor, is a thriving community group that welcomes wind, brass, and percussion players from the university, local schools, and the wider Aberystwyth area. Known for its warm and friendly atmosphere, the band brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds.
Admission to the concert is free. Donations for seasonal refreshments and a raffle will be gratefully received, with proceeds supporting the ensembles’ activities and the choir's charity of the year.
Both groups extend a warm invitation to the community to join them for an afternoon of music and celebration - the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
