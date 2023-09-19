Waterstones Children’s Laureate for 2022-24 has visited Ceredigion as part of his nationwide Library Marathon mission to join a library in every local authority in the UK.
On Monday, 11 September Joseph Coelho paid a visit to Lampeter Library where Year 6 pupils from Ysgol Bro Pedr joined him for an afternoon of storytelling and poetry, with Joseph sharing his passion for books while inspiring many creative ideas from the children themselves.
The aim of his visit was to promote libraries and a love of reading, and to encourage people, young and old, to join their local library. Joseph emphasised the vital role libraries play as essential, central hubs within the community.
He said: “Libraries made me a writer and make communities thrive. I’m immensely grateful to libraries and the services they provide, so I want to use my platform as the Waterstones Children’s Laureate to champion these essential launchpads of learning.
"I want to hug every library, these miraculous institutions where new horizons line the shelves, where minds go to grow.”
Delyth Huws, children’s librarian at Ceredigion Library Service, added: “It was such an honour to welcome Joseph Coelho to Lampeter Library. Sharing stories and reading together bring so many wide-ranging benefits to children and, with the current cost of living crisis, libraries offer a safe and warm space, packed full of fabulous books, that will encourage and inspire children of all ages and positively affect their lives.”
Joseph made sure to join Lampeter Library and receive his library card for Ceredigion before setting off to visit his next library.
For further information and to search for books available at your local library, visit Ceredigion Library’s website.