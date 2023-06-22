Ms Hughes also said Trefor Griffiths was never the Postmaster in Pontarfynach, it was actually his wife, Mrs Griffiths, who ran it from 1960 to 1967. Back then, five postmen delivered post to the village’s residents as well as other towns around it, they got around on bikes, and often carried extra parcels for people such as shoes to and from the shoemaker, as well as everyday essentials like bread and milk.