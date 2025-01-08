Work is set to begin to improve the footpaths to both Llanidloes County Primary and High Schools.
The footpaths were recently deemed “unsuitable for making journeys by foot” describing the quality of the paths as “poor”, especially for those travelling to and from the schools.
As part of the Active Travel Network Maps the new plans will widen the footpaths to create shared use between pedestrians and cyclists.
It will also see new crossings added, as well as zebra crossings and speed bumps, and improve existing crossing routes and a bus stop.
The work is set to begin sometime this January and last for 12 weeks.
The improvement works on Llangurig Road will be the first part of a wider development plan to improve active travel routes throughout the town.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “This Safe Routes in Community Active Travel project in Llanidloes will make such a positive difference to families with children at either of the town's schools.
“Not only will the improvements to the paths make it safer to walk to school, but it will also encourage families to leave the car at home – improving their health and wellbeing, reducing carbon emissions and helping combat climate change.
“Welsh Government has made it clear that active travel must be the natural mode of choice for short everyday journeys, or as part of a longer journey in combination with other sustainable modes, and the continued investment into practical active travel routes within Powys, like this project in Llanidloes, will help us achieve this vision.
“We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, with traffic management in place for the duration of the project.
“We would like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and cooperation.”