YSGOL Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth is celebrating the achievements of its year 11 pupils as they collect their GCSE results.
The school says it is delighted to celebrate the achievements of its students, who now have what they need to access the next stage of their education, training or employment, with many progressing into our Sixth Form to study a range of A Level and vocational subjects.
The school said: "It is so very pleasing to see learners progress and achieve so very well across the ability range and in the academic and vocational courses; this is a reflection of the high standard of teaching, small classes, and an expectation all learners can achieve leading to realising the school’s motto of Gwireddu Breuddwydion (Enabling dreams).
"Behind every set of results is a student with an individual story who has work well within the individual’s circumstances, and all successes are acknowledged and are a matter of pride to us as a school."
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen said there are too many students to name individually, but the following students stood out:
Lottie Cook: 5A*, 6A, 3B
Dyfed Childs: 2A*, 4A, 5B, 2C
Nansi Fychan: 1A*, 7A, 5B
Cadi Speake: 1A*, 6A, 4B, 3C
Dicw Pritchard: 1Anrhydedd*, 7A, 5B, 1C
Delighted headteacher Dafydd Jones commented: “These results are a credit to the hard work and determination of the students. I’m very grateful to the parents and carers who have been so supportive of their children, and also to the staff who have been continually conscientious in their support and guidance of the learners throughout their time at the school.
“I look forward to welcoming many of the cohort back to the sixth form next year where they will be joined by several students from outside the school’s catchment area.
“I wish all our learners well to the future, be that in the sixth form at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, on further education courses, undertaking apprenticeships or in employment.”
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I send my warmest congratulations to our pupils who have received their GCSE and Level 2 qualification results today.
“I’m extremely proud of the achievements of all our learners and are delighted to hear the stories of their success.
“I want to thank everyone at schools who have supported their learners through their exams and also thank the families who have played a vital role in supporting and encouraging their children throughout their education.
“Looking forward, I would encourage all learners to seek advice and guidance on the wide range of post-16 learning opportunities available to them including the Chweched Powys Sixth form options.
“I wish all our learners the very best in their chosen next steps.”