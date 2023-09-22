To mark the 50th anniversary of Ysgol Penweddig in Aberystwyth, the school opened its doors on Saturday, 16 September.
The community was invited to join the school for an afternoon of reminiscing. Pupils, teachers, staff and parents from five decades attended the open afternoon and enjoyed nostalgic tours of the school, shared old photographs and memories and enjoyed entertainment by current pupils.
Ysgol Penweddig, established in September 1973, was the first Welsh-medium school in Ceredigion and has provided a Welsh-learning environment for the children of Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas for over 50 years.
The school’s first headteacher, Gerald Morgan, was welcomed to the event, as well as some of his successors: Arwel George, Mair Hughes and the current headteacher, Rhian Morgan.
Guided tours of the building were led by current school pupils including the four head pupils, Lowri Jones, Gwenllian Mason, Alys Jenkins and Lois Rhiannon. Many current pupils and staff members helped out during the afternoon – several wore bespoke celebratory aprons kindly donated by Alison Jones Schoolwear.
Entertainment was provided by current pupils Miri Davies, Steffan Jones, Gruffydd Sion and Ioan Mabbutt. They were supported by staff members Catrin Mai Davies and Arwel Williams.
Guests then gathered in the school library to enjoy light refreshments and a heartfelt talk by Arwel George, head teacher from 1989 to 2009.
Past and present head teachers then cut the celebratory cake that had been beautifully prepared by Sian Davies, past pupil and current member of the school administration team.
Headteacher Ms Morgan, who is also a former pupil of the school, said: “It’s been a wonderful afternoon with many more people attending than we anticipated. So many past teachers and pupils have come along and it’s great to see them reminisce as well as seeing our current pupils play a leading part in the celebrations.
“As a school, we’re very grateful to everyone who’s helped make today such a fantastic success. Diolch yn fawr.”