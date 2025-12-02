A STUNNING display of skill, confidence and calm from an eight year-old kayaker is capturing the imagination of paddlers and families across the world.
A video of Seren Jones performing a technically demanding hand-roll - filmed by her father Paul who is a director and instructor at Canolfan Tryweryn, the National White Water Centre in Frongoch - has gone viral, becoming a source of inspiration for youngsters everywhere.
Shared initially for the enjoyment of the wider watersports community, the clip - filmed at Plas Madoc pool - has now approached three million views on the centre’s Facebook page alone.
On TikTok, where Paul - known as ‘PJ’ - uploaded it as his first-ever post, it is rapidly closing in on an extraordinary 10 million views.
Seren was under the supervision of Paul, an ex-competitive slalom canoeist and experienced raft guide, who said: “We’ve always encouraged her to enjoy the water safely and to progress at her own pace.
“Seeing her confidence grow has been amazing, and the support from around the world has been overwhelming. If this encourages more families to introduce their children to paddle-sports safely, that’s brilliant.
“I can’t believe so many people have watched it! People from different countries have said they want to try rolling too. It makes me really happy.”
Seren has grown up inside of the warm and inclusive North Wales kayak community nurtured by the Tryweryn, with her parents running the Sun Trevor, a pub favoured by local paddlers, outdoor enthusiasts and visitors alike.
The viral moment comes at a significant time for Canolfan Tryweryn, as it celebrates 40 wet and wild years since it first opened in 1985.
One of North Wales’s most iconic adventure attractions, the centre welcomes up to 40,000 visitors every year to the banks of the Afon Tryweryn.
