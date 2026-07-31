The researcher, Bethan, said: “The film explores difficult themes, some of which can be polarizing and have created tensions within our rural communities. In this way, the film acts as a provocation, and the events invite audience members to step outside of our bubbles and echo chambers, challenging us to find understanding and empathy, even if we disagree.” The film is part of Bethan’s PhD research project – a collaboration between the Centre for Alternative Technology, Aberystwyth University and Cardiff University – and by attending the screening events, audience members will become active participants within the research project, contributing their own experiences and knowledge that will feed into and influence the research findings.