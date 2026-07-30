A 69-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving in a crash in north Ceredigion in 2024.
Mauro Tedaldi, of Dolafon Guest House, High Street, Llanberis, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of causing serious injury to Paula Maughfling by careless driving after a crash involving Tedaldi’s Volkswagen Touran on the A4159 between Bow Street and Capel Dewi on 3 December 2024.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision, leading to tailbacks in and out of Aberystwyth.
Tedaldi is due to be sentenced for the offence at Swansea Crown Court on 28 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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