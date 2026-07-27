Cardigan artist Helen Elliott is opening the doors of her riverside studio during the Eisteddfod, inviting people to experience the landscapes, colours and quiet beauty that have inspired more than 25 years of her work.
Situated just 15 miles inland from Cardigan, beside the River Teifi, the studio lies along the same river that flows past the site of the first recorded Eisteddfod in 1176.
Throughout Eisteddfod week, visitors are warmly invited to browse original paintings, sketchbooks and recent work inspired by the coastline, villages and changing light of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Alongside familiar local scenes, Helen will also be exhibiting a new collection of more intuitive paintings—works where colour leads the way and atmosphere becomes as important as place.
"Painting begins long before the first brushstroke," says Helen.
"It begins by walking, watching and noticing. I hope visitors leave not just having seen paintings, but seeing this beautiful corner of Wales a little differently."
Whether discovering West Wales for the first time or returning to places filled with memories, visitors are invited to spend time in the studio, enjoy a conversation about painting, and experience the landscapes through colour.
Open 1pm-5pm from 5-8 August.
Croeso cynnes. A warm Welsh welcome awaits.
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