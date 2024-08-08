The National Eisteddfod has announced that the Drama Medal ceremony will not be held today (Thursday, 8 August).
Following discussions that took place after completing the judging process, it was decided to withhold this year’s competition.
There will be no adjudication in this year’s ‘Cyfansoddiadau a Beirniadaethau’.
The Eisteddfod will review its composition competitions’ processes and procedures as a result of this decision.
This was due to be announced from the Pavilion stage at the end of the competition session at 4pm. The evening session will start at 5pm as planned and will follow the published schedule for the rest of the evening.
Neither the Eisteddfod nor the adjudicators will be making any further comments on this matter.
The Eisteddfod is held at Ynysangharad Park until 10 August. For more information visit www.eisteddfod.cymru.