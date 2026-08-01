Being chairman of the executive committee of the 2026 National Eisteddfod has been a special experience for John Davies, Cwmbetws.
Although he enjoyed every moment of the journey, one question still worries him a little: what will the local residents do after 8 August? But he is confident that there will be a lasting legacy following the festival.
"It's been an absolute privilege from the start," he said. "It is half a century since the Eisteddfod came to this area before, in Cardigan in 1976, and being part of the preparations this year has been an extremely valuable experience and I have had the strangest satisfaction.
"From the kitchen at home in Cwmbetws I have seen the Eisteddfod rise from the ground like a phoenix from the earth over a matter of about four weeks.
"The people of the area are completely dedicated to this eight-day Festival and beyond the Eisteddfod.
"The real challenge is to keep the momentum afterwards. But there is energy and passion in the community to make that happen. We are already thinking about the next steps - for example holding an event at Cardigan Castle to thank everyone who was part of the work, and to plan the future together."
One of the biggest successes is the fact that the area has reached the fundraising target of £400,000.
"Reaching the goal was a special experience," he said, "I've always preferred the word 'goal' over 'target' - it feels less restrictive! But we reached the shore safely, without needing a lifeboat.
"People worked diligently to raise money, but more than that, our communities came closer together. That was a good sign from the beginning - the feeling that we are building something special together."
This year's festival is a historic one, marking 850 years since the first Eisteddfod in Cardigan - less than five miles from Maes y Brifwyl.
"Choosing the site was very important," explains John. "It's in Pembrokeshire, but as close as possible to Ceredigion. And for the first time ever, three counties are fully working together on the arrangements for the Eisteddfod. That 'county trinity' has worked brilliantly."
Although John himself was not a competitor on stage, the Eisteddfod has always been part of his life.
"My mother and my sister, Ann, competed, and I followed them like a shadow. Ann became a judge, and she continues to this day."
His strongest memory is from 1976. "I was 13 years old, and working as a 'runner' for the chief steward - there were no radios then! That made a deep impression on me."
His commitment became more evident over the years - from organising events with the Young Farmers in Fishguard in 1986, to his role as leader of Pembrokeshire County Council at St David's Eisteddfod 2002.
"I was determined then that the Eisteddfod was a success - and that sense of responsibility has stayed with me."
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