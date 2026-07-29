A call to allow Crymych industrial estate units to be used as a golf simulator, child’s play space and a wellness centre offering a sauna, ice baths, and oxygen therapy has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
A partly retrospective permission for the erection of commercial building containing three individual business units, at a former vacant storage yard at Parc Gwynfryn, Crymych went before the July 28 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.
A supporting statement said: “The building provides three separate business spaces, two of the units are occupied, one as a golf simulator, a second is occupied by a child’s role play and play space, and the central unit is currently unoccupied, proposed to be let as a wellness centre.
“The aim of the application is to regularise the existing building and existing and proposed uses.
The building was substantially complete May 2025 and first occupied June 2025.
The site owners and applicants are also the operators of the golf simulator enterprise and the original developers of the industrial estate, the statement said.
The vacant unit “would be occupied by wellness centre once planning permission is granted, consisting of sauna, ice baths, cryotherapy room and oxygen therapy,” documents said.
An officer report before committee members said the businesses are not town-centre dependent uses and would not undermine the vitality or viability of Crymych, providing “locally distinctive recreational, community and wellbeing facilities which are complementary to the role of the settlement and may increase linked trips into the village”.
Approval was moved by Cllr Alec Cormack, committee chair Cllr Mark Carter saying: “Crymych does seem to be an up-and-coming large village with much to offer residents.”
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