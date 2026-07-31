A 15 per cent reduction in water demand following a hosepipe ban in mid and south Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and north Carmarthenshire has not been enough to lift the restriction ahead of the weekend.
Dŵr Cymru thanked customers across mid and south Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and north Carmarthenshire for reducing their water use following the introduction of the Temporary Hosepipe Ban.
The company says customers’ support has made a real difference, with a reduction of around 15 per cent in the demand for water across the mid and south Ceredigion network. Levels in the underground storage tanks (or service reservoirs) are beginning to recover after several weeks of unprecedented demand.
While the situation has improved, storage has not yet recovered sufficiently for the restrictions to be lifted safely.
The Temporary Hosepipe Ban therefore remains in place while the company continues to rebuild resilience within the local network and protect water supplies for homes, businesses and essential services.
Although temperatures have eased since the peak of the recent hot weather, demand remains higher than normal, and it will take time for the extensive network of underground service reservoirs that store treated drinking water across the network to recover to sustainable levels.
These reservoirs are critical to maintaining reliable supplies, particularly during periods of high demand.
Water treatment works continue to operate at a higher capacity than usual, with teams working around the clock to maintain supplies, repair leaks and carefully manage the network.
Some customers in the area have suffered from supply interruptions or low-pressure during this period of high demand for which Dwr Cymru apologised.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank customers for their patience as we repaired the faults and got supplies back to normal,” the company said.
Steve Wilson, Welsh Water’s Chief Operations Officer, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported us by reducing their water use over the past fortnight. Customers have responded very positively, and their efforts are making a difference.
“We have seen local storage levels begin to recover since introducing the Temporary Hosepipe Ban, which shows that the restrictions are having the intended effect.
“However, those storage levels have not yet recovered enough for us to remove the restrictions without risking a return to the supply issues we were experiencing.
“We know customers want the Temporary Hosepipe Ban lifted as soon as possible – and so do we. We will remove it at the earliest opportunity, but only when we are confident local storage has recovered sufficiently to maintain reliable supplies for everyone.
“In the meantime, we’d ask customers to continue using water carefully and thank them again for their patience, understanding and continued support.”
Welsh Water will continue to monitor demand, weather conditions and storage levels on a daily basis.
The Temporary Use Ban will remain in place only for as long as necessary and will be lifted as soon as local storage has recovered to sustainable levels.
Customers can find full details of the restrictions, exemptions and affected postcodes on the Welsh Water website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.