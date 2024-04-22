A project to enhance the Elan Valley in mid Wales has moved a step closer.
During its meeting on 19 April, the Growing Mid Wales Board granted approval of the Outline Business Case for the Elan Valley Lakes project.
The project is one of several being pursued under the umbrella of the multi-million pound Mid Wales Growth Deal.
Martin Driscoll, Senior Responsible Owner for the Elan Valley Lakes project and Director of Business Services and People at Dŵr Cymru said: "We are pleased that the project has reached such an important stage as we aspire to deliver a flagship destination in Mid Wales.
“We believe it will be key to achieving the Growth Deal's Strengthened Tourism Offer priority area.
“This project aims to enhance visitor experience, increase revenue, and sustain the natural beauty and environment of the Elan Valley.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Mid Wales Growth Deal team to make this happen.”
The Growing Mid Wales Board said: "We were pleased to approve the Outline Business Case for this project at our Board recently; it is an exciting milestone to be the first project to reach this step with the Mid Wales Growth Deal so far.”