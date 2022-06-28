Ellie’s marathon bid to help youth hostels

Ellie will take on the London Marathon later this year ( Ellie Dare )

A BORTH woman is busy training to take part in the London Marathon to raise money for the Youth Hostel Association.

Later this year, Ellie Dare, who is originally from Borth, but now lives in Pembrokeshire, will run 26.2 miles to raise money for the YHA.

The charity, whom Ellie works for, provides hostels and works to support people who might be struggling and need a break.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Ellie said: “YHA are a charity focused on making travel and adventure accessible to everyone - something close to my heart! They are able to do this by running over 150 hostels in England and Wales which are open to everyone.

“Most people know the YHA for their hostels, but behind the scenes they provide such great opportunities to children, young careers, NHS workers and struggling families that need a break.”

Ellie believes that all children should be able to experience school trips, staying away from home.

“I have such fond memories of school trips away staying in hostels and days jam-packed with activities, and I feel that every child deserves to have that, which is just what the YHA try to do. This is what made me want to take on the challenge of running the London Marathon for them.”

Ellie says that the prospect of running so far is daunting but that she has been training around Pembrokeshire and Aberystwyth when she can.

“On the day I’ll be running 26.2 miles, which is pretty exciting, and a bit scary! I’m doing most of my training on the back roads and trails around Pembrokeshire and up around Aber whenever I get the chance. It’s a bit of a squish between work, training and fundraising but I think I’m slowly finding the balance now!