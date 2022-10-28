Emergency services at scene of incident involving car and steam train
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Friday 28th October 2022 12:12 pm
The emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a steam train and a car at a level crossing near Cwm Gloch Isaf, Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert.
No-one is thought to have been seriously injured, but police are appealing to people to avoid the area until further notice.
A North Wales Police Gwynedd South spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to the situation alongside other emergency services colleagues.
“Please be reassured that there are currently no serious injuries being reported at the scene.
“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.
“Thank you for your patience.”
