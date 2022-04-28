End of an era as Llanfarian shop closes doors

Llanfarian Village Store has closed after a century of serving the community, leaving the village without a shop
THE pressures of online shopping have led to a village store closing its doors.

Llanfarian Village Store has closed after a century of serving the community, leaving the village without a shop.

John Turner has run the establishment for the last 13 years said he was sad to be shutting up shop, adding: “It’s a sad day to have to close the shop, it has been trading for over 100 years and to see it close is really tough.

“The pandemic and lockdowns have had a big effect on the shop, however, things were difficult even before that.

“These days, everything is online. It’s a difficult climate to be working in, people don’t shop local so it has been hard to stay afloat.”

Despite difficulties, Mr Turner has given thanks to those who have supported the shop, saying: “Thank you to all of the customers who have supported us over the last 13 years and a huge thanks to everyone for all the cards and wishes we have received.”

The shop closed down on 14 March but the property is now looking for a buyer.

