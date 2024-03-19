A brand new small wildlife hotel has been installed as residences for endangered tiny creatures in Llandrindod Wells Lake Local Nature Reserve.
The nest tower was recently installed to encourage swifts, house martins, other small birds and even bats to take it up as their new homes.
Swifts and house martins were added to the Red List of Threatened Species in 2021 for the first time due to dramatic and increasing declines of the birds in Wales.
Since 1995 there has been a 72 per cent decline in swift numbers in the country. Powys Nature Partnership aims to reverse these declines.
Powys County Councillor Jakie Charlton, part of the cabinet for a Greener Powys, said: “Despite its abundance of countryside and open spaces, even in our idyllic and rural county the decline in nature and wildlife is still a huge issue.
“We must do all we can to help reduce this decline and the installation of this nesting tower in Llandrindod Wells is just one of the ways the Powys Nature Partnership is taking action.”
The 12 species of bats found in Powys are also protected and under the highest conservation priority.
According to the Partnership, over the past 50 years, 73 animal species have already become extinct and a further 666 species are threatened with extinction.
The complex decline of birds like swifts and house martins is due to complex factors, including loss of nesting sites due to renovations on housing eaves and declines in insects, their natural food source, due to pesticide use.
Whilst swifts, martins and swallows are loyal to their previous nest sites, juvenile birds may find the nest sites and start to use them. A solar-powered Swift Caller system will also help to attract swifts to the tower.