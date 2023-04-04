Cadw has announced an array of fun, family events taking place at many of its historic sites this Easter (8–10 April).
From Easter egg hunts at medieval abbeys to knight combat displays at historic castles, there are over 20 exciting events taking place at Cadw sites across Wales, offering entertainment for the whole family.
One of the highlights of the jam-packed bank holiday weekend will be the Medieval Easter Weekend at Beaumaris Castle (8–9 April), featuring living history displays, with knights combat and archery as well as other medieval activities, including a historical tented village with medieval cooking, trading, and medieval crafts.
On Easter Sunday itself (9 April), families can hop along to more than 10 of Cadw’s impressive monuments to take part in Easter egg hunts and trails, with chocolate prizes on offer for younger visitors.
Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “Our spectacular monuments will be open to all across the Easter weekend providing exciting opportunities for people to use the bank holiday weekend to discover the best of Wales during the Year of Trails.
“With many of the sites offering a variety of lively events, including on Easter Sunday itself, families will be able to engage with their heritage in a fun and interactive way. We can be sure our historic monuments will live up to the expectations of history seekers heading to Wales this year”.
From meeting knights and squires at Harlech Castle to discovering the stories of Wales at Criccieth Castle, there are many ways families can experience the sights, sounds and smells of historic Wales this Easter. To see Cadw’s full line-up of seasonal events visit cadw.gov.wales.
For those who fancy making the most of the events on offer, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 100 historical sites across Wales.
Highlights include:
Saturday 8 April – Monday 10 April
Medieval Easter Quest at Harlech Castle
11am-4pm
Normal admission applies
Travel back in time at Harlech Castle this Easter to meet medieval characters and join a quest for the chance to win a prize.
Sunday, 9 April
Easter Egg Hunts at various Cadw sites
Families can hop along to more than 10 Cadw sites on Easter Sunday to participate in Easter egg hunts. Easter prizes will be awarded to the first children taking part in trails at each site – so visitors are encouraged to get there early!
Participating sites include: Beaumaris Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Castell Coch, Raglan Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks, Denbigh Castle, Tretower Court and Castle, Harlech Castle, Rhuddlan Castle, Laugharne Castle, and Plas Mawr.