CALLS have been renewed for the Welsh Government to deliver on its promise for an hourly train service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.
Plans for an hourly service on the Cambrian line, which stretches from Shrewsbury across the border to Aberystwyth and Pwllheli, were announced in 2014.
However Transport for Wales have recently announced that these plans will instead be introduced in 2026, 12 years after the original announcement - and will only run during the summer.
Now the Welsh Lib Dems are calling for the immediate introduction of an hourly service on this line.
Commenting, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: “A decade ago the people of Mid and West Wales were promised an hourly service on the Cambrian line, something which would have created a significant economic uplift for the region.
However fast forward to the present day and we are now being told to wait until 2026 for a service which will apparently only run for ‘a few months’.
"Enough is enough, the Welsh public can no longer rely upon the empty promises of both Transport for Wales and the Welsh Labour Government.
"The better connected we are the stronger we as a nation become, which is why we as a party are calling the introduction of an hourly train service on the Cambrian line.”
Ceredigion Preseli prospective candidate, Mark Williams added: “Yet again our nation's lack of railway infrastructure rears its ugly head, a prime example of the type of neglect this region receives from both Cardiff Bay and Westminster.
“As a resident of Ceredigion myself, I know all too well of the challenges of travelling via train. Commuters cannot get from A to B on just empty promises alone.
“I have in the past, as MP for this area, campaigned on this issue and was delighted in 2014 when an hourly service was announced. However now it seems as though this was nothing but false hope, but the battle must go on.
“If we truly want to develop this region economically then one of our key priorities should be to have a reliable train service.
“I am proud that we as a party have called for an hourly train service on the Cambrian line and I wholeheartedly back this proposal.”