Aberystwyth lecturer and artist Miranda Whall will be ‘giving a voice to the soil’ as part of an innovative project showing how art can raise awareness of climate change.
In a 24-hour performance during the weekend of 12 and 13 August, Miranda will be livestreaming from a ditch high in the Cambrian Mountains.
The self-dug ditch approximately 600 metres above sea level, is located on the plateau managed by Aberystwyth’s University’s Pwllpeiran Upland Research Centre, known as the Ffridd.
On the hour, every hour, Miranda will attempt to vocalise a live and continuous numerical data stream emitted from sensors in the ground around her, which measure the fluctuating soil moisture and soil temperature. Miranda explains: “This project is about facilitating wider audiences and non-scientists to become part of the conversation about land management and climate change.
“My role as the artist, is to provide a new perspective on the scientific research by literally embedding my body into the landscape so that I can embody and give a voice to the soil. I will be visualising and presenting the soil sensor data in a way that will take it beyond traditional statistics, in the hope that it will have a wider meaning and greater impact.”