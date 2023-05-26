ABERYSTWYTH band Mellt are appealing for public votes to be in with a chance of opening this year’s Green Man Festival’s iconic Mountain Stage.
Voting is now open to decide on a shortlist of potential bands to open the festival, with Mellt in the running.
Originally from Aberystwyth, Mellt is a four-piece band whose debut album 'Mae'n Hawdd Pan Ti'n Ifanc' (It's Easy When You're Young) won the coveted Welsh Language Album of the Year in 2018 and was nominated for the Welsh Music Prize the same year.
The band is now working on their second album, set for release in 2023 by Clwb Music (Clwb Ifor Bach's music label). Their recent single 'Marconi' has featured on BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Wales, with their catchy guitar riffs blending perfectly with slacker rock and post punk sounds.
They are up against 22 other bands in the running for the coveted slot, including Hyll, SHLUG, Rona Mac and Papa Jupe’s T.C.
All five finalists will record a professional session ahead of the live streamed virtual final, which will run across Green Man’s digital channels in the summer.
Green Man Festival has a worldwide reputation as a launchpad for emerging talent and this year’s Green Man Rising competition received demos from over 3500 hopeful acts - a record number of applicants in the competition’s 16-year history.
Judges consist of leading music industry agents, managers, promoters, journalists and bloggers which in previous years have included MOJO, Bella Union, Moshi Moshi, NME, Domino Records, Communion, Rough Trade, Heavenly Records, Beggars, ATC, Times, CAA, Guardian and others.
Teddy Hunter from South Wales, winner of Green Man Rising 2021 competition, said: “[Rising] gave me more confidence in where my music could head…the exposure to an enormous new audience, major industry tastemakers, the support of Fiona and her team at the festival and the Green Man Trust over the past year, and the personal pride of being the winner of such an internationally well-respected festival slot has been incredible!”
Acts who have played the Rising stage, including Porridge Radio, Black Midi and Sports Team have gone on to receive Mercury Prize nominations and two-time Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith, Melin Melyn and Panic Shack have all played the Mountain Stage. Lots of Rising acts have returned to play Green Man’s bigger stages and others have had Best Album of the Year nominations, appeared in Rolling Stone and Maida Vale Studios and signed to Domino, Communion, Rough Trade and Moshi Moshi.
Every single Green Man Rising application has been listened to by a leading music industry decision maker, with high-profile industry experts lined up to select the final winner from your shortlist of five.
Phil Alexander, Global Creative Director for Kerrang added: “Rising is an excellent way for new music talent to become noticed and benefit from development opportunities. Participating artists perform at the festival in front of an audience of thousands. This in itself is unique and of huge benefit to the acts.
“It provides them with a platform in a way that is rare in this day and age.”