The Silver Mountain Experience has combined ‘Mine, Myths and Minecraft’ by introducing virtual reality and gaming challenges this summer.
Based at Llywernog silver-lead ore mine by the A44 just outside Aberystwyth, ‘The Minecraft Trail’ invites young explorers and gaming fans to explore a custom-built, digital re-creation of Silver Mountain’s underground mine.
Participants are challenged to locate a series of missing Minecraft-style ore blocks hidden throughout the grounds.
Once found, each block’s position must be plotted using a specially designed explorer’s map, encouraging children to engage in map-reading, problem-solving, and a little real-world adventuring.
This new, immersive layer allows visitors to enjoy both real and virtual versions of the attraction.
As well as these activities, visitors can enjoy a choice of guided and actor-led tours. Families can join the interactive ‘A Dragon’s Tale’ to help find Silver Mountain’s shy dragon, Grotty, or step into the dark with ‘The Black Chasm’, exploring ancient myths and grisly mining legends.
For a more traditional experience, ‘A Miner’s Life’ offers a fascinating look into the area’s mining history.
The admission ticket also includes access to Woohoo Woods, play areas, trails, puzzles, and our mining museum, packed with historic tools, machinery and stories from the past.
For those seeking a challenge, Ultimate Xscape offers two escape room adventures on-site.
Food is also available, as The Miner’s Rest Café serves fresh snacks, cakes and treats, and afternoon tea, and The Red Kite Café, just over the road door, offers meals too.
For more information on the Red Kite Café, visit www.redkitecafe.co.uk.
The Silver Mountain Experience is a member of MWT Cymru, the independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).
