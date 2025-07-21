A group of 50 volunteers are setting out to traverse the historic boundary of Ceredigion for charity by horse, kayak and bike.
Rowers, runners and horse riders will be ‘Beating the Bounds for Oxygen’ with a three-day 125-mile endurance feat in August, raising money and awareness for Cardigan Oxygen Therapy Centre.
The centre is a 23-year-old charity offering hyperbaric oxygen treatment and complementary therapies to those who need it, run entirely on donations.
The event from 15-17 August is to raise £5,000 for the centre.
Sabrina Johnson, event organiser, said: “The idea of reviving the ancient tradition of 'beating the bounds' has grown into this landmark event.
“For me, it’s a powerful story: the athletes of our community, who are fit and able, are undertaking this pilgrimage to support their neighbours who can’t.
“It’s Ceredigion in action, helping its own.”
The dedicated athletes who have volunteered for the challenge include longboat rowers who will begin the challenge by navigating the coast from Cardigan to Aberporth.
Cyclists will then take the bibs northward to Aberystwyth and then Devils Bridge, finishing at Cwmystwyth.
Endurance horse riders will traverse the Cambrian Mountains for day two of the event, going through Strata Florida Abbey and Soar-y-mynydd chapel to Lampeter.
Kayakers and runners will take up the bibs for the third day, following the river Teifi to return the bibs to Cardigan, where a procession will finish off the non-competitive event, led by a Shire Horse.
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment provides patients with pure oxygen under increased atmospheric pressure, commonly used for the treatment of decompression illness, wound care such as crush injuries, and for patients who are ventilated or in critical care.
The centre also offers treatments for those with MS, cancer and long Covid.
Donate to the Oxygen Therapy Centre fundraiser here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/bounds-for-oxygen
