With only a short time to go before opening night, final rehearsals for the Aberdyfi Players’ 2024 pantomime have been taking place.
The cast and crew have been working hard at Neuadd Dyfi to perfect their show, Once Upon a Time in Pantoland.
Des George of Aberdyfi Players said: “All the cast and crew have thoroughly enjoyed working on our new pantomime over the last few months and we are now ready to perform again in front of our lovely audiences! We look forward to seeing everyone and hope they will have as much fun watching as we have had along the way!”
Once Upon a Time in Pantoland will be performed at the Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on Saturday, 27 January at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday, 28 January at 2pm, Friday, 2 February at 7.30pm. Saturday, 3 February at 2pm and 7.30pm.