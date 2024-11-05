If you looking for something to do as a family through the medium of Welsh, look no further than Arad Goch Theatre Company’s latest production, ‘Cymrix’.
It will be performed at Canolfan Arad Goch on Friday, 15 November at 6pm.
This is a new play by dramatist Alun Saunders, dealing with identity and the Welsh language through the eyes of three young people.
Growing up is challenging enough, but when you’re challenged to present that to the entire school, where on earth would you start?
Following the performance there will be a drama workshop for the children.
Cymrix is currently touring Wales and receiving wonderful reviews, and you can see the show and take part in the workshop for free, thanks to support from Llwyddo’n Lleol, which is part of the ARFOR programme.
There are a limited number of tickets so phone Arad Goch on 01970 617998 or email [email protected] to book your tickets.