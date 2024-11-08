CAVO and Job Centre Plus successfully hosted three Volunteer and Jobs Fairs across Ceredigion in October. These events, held at Penparcau Hub, Market Hall Cardigan, and Victoria Hall Lampeter, attracted over 150 community members eager to explore volunteer opportunities, job prospects, and career advice.
The fairs featured numerous stalls offering information and support on a wide range of volunteer roles, projects, and job openings in the region. Futureworks and Ceredigion Employability Support provided expert guidance on career development and DWP hosted a workshop on becoming a Disability Confident Employer.
The fairs were a resounding success, fostering connections between community members, organisations, and employers and played a vital role in connecting Ceredigion’s communities.
CAVO and Job Centre Plus extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who attended and participated. We look forward to hosting future events and continuing to support the community.
To Learn More contact:
· Volunteering: Contact CAVO for more information on volunteer roles in Ceredigion: Email: [email protected] Telephone: 01570 423 232
· Jobs: Contact Job Centre Plus for more information: Telephone: 0800 169 0190 Textphone: 0800 169 0314
This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Ceredigion County Council.