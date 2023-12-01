The Wales Contemporary competition has announced its award winners, selected out of 1,400 entries from 35 countries.
One of those winners is Heather Eastes from Aberystwyth who won fourth prize in the outstanding two-dimensional art category.
Heather won £500 for Boy in a Garden, a painting in oil on wooden panel inspired by childhood snapshots of a friend and memories of a summer long ago with his Spaniel, Wag.
A total of 155 outstanding works were shortlisted for the exhibition. The shortlist and award winners were chosen by a selection panel comprising acclaimed artist Janette Kerr, innovation design professor Ashley Hall and international architect Mehdi Moazzen.
This showcase of works from around the world is free to see until Wednesday, 20 December at the Waterfront Gallery in Milford Haven, 10.30am to 4pm (Tuesday to Saturday).