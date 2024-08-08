Actress Gillian Elisa has been forced to leave Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s production of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, but a replacement has been found.
Leanne Pinder will now play Mrs Teavee and Seren Sandham-Davies joins the cast following Gillian’s withdrawal.
Everyone at the arts centre and in the production wishes Gillian a speedy recovery, and are disappointed, as many audience members will be, that we won’t get to see her in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
The show is ably supported however with Leanne Pinder stepping into the role of Mrs Teavee and Seren covering Leane’s roles.
Leanne takes on the challenge at late notice but is well placed to having been in many musicals before, and Aberystwyth audiences will remember Seren from last summer’s show, ‘Brassed Off’.
Director Richard Cheshire said: “We hope Gillian recovers quickly. Its immensely disappointing that audiences won’t see her this summer, but I am pleased that the team with Seren coming into the cast will continue to do a fantastic job and I cannot wait for audiences to see this production.
“I know Leanne and Seren will make sure we present a fantastic musical that audiences will love.”
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ starts this Friday, 9 August, and runs until 31 August. Time was of the essence, but Gillian can relax and recuperate knowing that the show will go on.