It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas up at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Not only has the annual Christmas craft fair taken up residence once again in the area outside the Great Hall, but the shows on offer in the next two weeks have a distinctly festive feel to them.
On Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 November at 8pm, there’s Cracyrs Cabarela.
The Cabarela elves are busy rummaging through their Christmas stockings, resurrecting the crackliest of their crackers and stuffing them into one enormous cracker to burst all over you this Christmas.
You know you want to be part of the filthy frivolous festivities!
For those aged 16+
On Saturday, 7 and Sunday, 8 December, you can see a special performance of ‘Cinderella’.
Suitable for audience members of all ages, you are invited to join the arts centre for a magical evening filled with grace, beauty, and festive cheer as the talented dancers from the Ballet School of Aberystwyth Arts Centre bring the timeless tale of ‘Cinderella’ to life.
This enchanting ballet performance, perfect for the entire family, will transport you to a world of elegant choreography, stunning costumes, and a heartwarming story of love and transformation.
Celebrate the joy and wonder of the Christmas season with this captivating rendition of a beloved classic.
Don’t miss the chance to witness the extraordinary talent of these amazing young dancers and enjoy a magical evening with your loved ones.
Performances are at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, 7 December, and 2pm on Sunday, 8 December.
Please contact the arts centre to book if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.