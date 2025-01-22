Aberystwyth Arts Centre is conducting a survey on accessibility.
From its facilities and physical building access to booking processes and communication methods, they want to hear what people think they do well and what can be improved upon to provide experiences that help everyone feel seen and valued.
A survey has been developed to help explore this.
It should take around 15 minutes to complete.
If you complete the survey you can enter a prize draw to win £100 of vouchers. The deadline for completing the survey and entering the prize draw is 9am on Monday, 3 February.
“Thank you for your help and we hope to see you again very soon,” an arts centre spokesperson said.
To complete the survey, visit https://www.research.net/r/TJN5W5Z?mc_cid=8e3afb73de&mc_eid=a01d2d08d0