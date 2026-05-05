Ground-breaking discoveries in mid Wales mountains feature in Ioan Lord’s book.
‘Rich Mountains of Lead: The Metal Mining Industry of Cwm Rheidol and Ystumtuen’, explores mining for metals like lead, silver, copper and zinc in Cwm Rheidol and Ystumtuen over 4,000 years.
Due to popular demand and ground-breaking discoveries since the sold-out first edition was published in 2018, the second edition of Ioan’s book delves even further into the spectacular history hidden under the mountains.
With never-before-seen photographs taken from spaces not accessed for over 100 years, this book is a must-buy for any industrial historian, archaeologist or history enthusiast.
Underground exploration and archival research has uncovered spectacular remains and rare artefacts, which showcase how these mines contributed to forming one of the oldest and most important industries in Wales.
Ioan, 27, from Cwm Rheidol, has been researching and exploring the area’s old metal mines from an early age.
A director of the Welsh Mines Preservation Trust and the Cambrian Mines Trust, he also works on the Vale of Rheidol Railway as an historian, guard and locomotive fireman; a preserved local industry which grew from the mining boom in the area.
This is his fourth book, and is the result of several years of underground exploration, archaeology, archival research and photography.
Rich Mountains of Lead is a fully referenced academic study, which blends the written history with fascinating discoveries made through digging and abseiling hundreds of feet below the earth in Cwm Rheidol and Ystumtuen. It brings together a vast archive of old photographs, documents and maps which dates back hundreds of years. It demonstrates the national importance of a 4,000-year-old industry which deserves much higher recognition and value.
Published by the Vale of Rheidol Railway, copies can be purchased at the railway’s gift shop or online at: https://shop.vor.wales/product/rich-mountains/
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