Aberystwyth Arts Centre is taking part in the "Great British Summer Savings" deal, making visits to the cinema cheaper for families this summer.
The government is reducing VAT on children's ticket sales to just five per cent until the start of September to pass savings on to families.
As a result, the arts centre will reduce cinema prices accordingly, introducing a £6 ticket price for anyone under 18, making family trips to the cinema much cheaper there over the summer holidays.
Commenting on the scheme, cinema manager Gareth Bailey said: "We love welcoming families to the arts centre cinema, so were extremely pleased to learn of the new Government reduction in VAT for children's tickets.
“It means that these tickets effectively cost us less as a cinema, so we decided to pass these savings on to our customers and help make cinema-going much cheaper for families this summer.
“With our air conditioned auditorium, and all the main family films lined up over the holidays, it's a wonderful bonus for us at the arts centre to be able to offer an attractive discount to our audience.
“All cinema admissions will be only £6 to anyone under the age of 18; so it's not just films for the very young, it means teenagers can enjoy the hotly anticipated blockbusters such as The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and everything else we're showing.
“We're very happy that the "Great British Summer Savings" scheme was launched to help families out this summer, and delighted to be doing our part to pass these savings on."
Gwynedd’s Inigo Jones Slate Works is also taking part.
The self-guided tour of Inigo Jones is now offering a 15 per cent discount until 1 September as part of the Government’s “Great British Savings” initiative.
“So please take advantage of this offer funded by the UK government,” the slate works said.
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