Aberystwyth Arts Centre has been shortlisted for Best Family Arts Activity at the Fantastic Family Awards 2024 for their ‘Teulu’ (‘Family’) exhibition.
Held in Gallery 1 in March, ‘Teulu’ saw families working with Aberystwyth Arts Centre to co-curate a major exhibition that took inspiration and showed works from collections at National Library of Wales, National Museum Wales and the School of Art, Museums and Galleries, Aberystwyth University.
The project broke new ground, was innovative and tried to find new models of working that put the public at the heart of decision-making. At its core, the aim was breaking down barriers that prevent family audiences from enjoying and taking part in the arts.
The 2024 shortlist recognises and celebrates the achievements of family arts professionals, through sharing their diverse stories from across the arts spectrum. Their work supports communities and participants including young people struggling with mental health and wellbeing, families with no access to green spaces and elders in end-of-life care.