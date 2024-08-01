A West Midlands man has been inspired by Ceredigion to use one of its towns as a location in his debut novel.
Chris Brown has contacted the ‘Cambrian News’ to tell them that he has “set over a quarter of the book in Aberystwyth and surrounding area”.
The novel, which is called ‘The Z Affair’, was published last month.
It is set in 1971 and follows the story or Philip Trent.
Trent is an ex-soldier turned government agent, who is working for an organisation known as the ‘Outfit’, which is tasked with rooting out insurrection against the United Kingdom.
It is a time of anarchy and unrest, which has been stirred up by unseen forces. Against this backdrop, Trent returns from West Berlin with crucial information about a plot targeting the UK.
Assigned to uncover the instigators of the conspiracy, Trent embarks on a perilous mission. He is aided in this by his lady friend and courtesan, Camille.
Their quest takes them from the streets of London and Birmingham to the allure of Paris, Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas, and the mystery of a secluded island off the Welsh coast.
As Trent becomes entangled in the intricate web of deceit threatening to destroy the United Kingdom, his efforts to thwart the plot come at a great personal cost. Thrust into a whirlwind of violence, intrigue, romance and treachery, Trent must a navigate the murky waters of espionage while unravelling the threads of conspiracy.
Without giving too much away, the story reaches its climax in a fierce battle in the English Shires and a daring assassination attempt, testing Trent’s resolve and the strength of his allegiances.
While set half a century ago, ‘The Z Affair’, a gripping spy thriller infused with romance, explores themes that resonate with modern audiences, making it a timeless and thought-provoking read.
This is the Stourbridge author’s first book, and it was mostly written during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
The debut author says that although it is set over 50 years ago, the 242-page book has “many parallels” with the modern age.
‘The Z Affair’, published by Austin Macauley, is on sale now from Amazon and is also available in all major book stores.
