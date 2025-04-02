When Aberystwyth area guitarists Anthony Griffiths and Alan Jenkins met again for the first time in 45 years they decided to record a song together.
Anthony showed Alan a photo he'd taken of flowers in Plascrug cemetery. Alan had written a song ("Flowers in the Graveyard") and invited Anthony to record it with him.
The song was chosen by Frank Hennessy and played on
his Radio Wales show, ‘Celtic Heartbeart’.
Alan said: "The idea of the song came from visiting my son’s grave. He was killed in a motorbike accident at the age of 23.
“This was in autumn; the wind was blowing leaves around like they were dancing.”
Alan now lives at Gorrig, Llandyssul and Anthony lives in Aberystwyth.