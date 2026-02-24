Last year the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth hosted its first-ever St David's Day Fair in partnership with Parêd Gŵyl Dewi Aberystwyth.
Following the success of that event, the library is delighted to announce that the fair will return this Friday, 27 February, from 5pm onwards.
Once again, a variety of local crafters and businesses will join in showcasing and selling their goods, and Caffi Pen Dinas will serve traditional cawl and welsh cakes.
“We are also pleased to welcome Aberystwyth's Town Bard, Hywel Griffiths as well as Merched Soar for a special performance in the Central Hall,” a library spokesperson said.
“Join us for a fun-filled evening for all the family.”
For full details of these activities and more visit the National Library website.
