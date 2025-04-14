Operatic legend Sir Bryn Terfel and Archdruid of Wales, Mererid Hopwood, will join advanced young singers from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama accompanied by pianist, Zoe Smith, in a celebration concert to mark the 150th anniversary of the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University on Monday, 28 July. The concert will feature music by Wales' foremost composer of art song, Meirion Williams, and words by some of Wales’s best-known poets together with music and poetry that trace Williams’ legacy and celebrate the influence he had on the next generations of Welsh songwriters.