If you’re a night owl or fancy a mystical late-evening concert, this one’s for you! Sinfonia Cymru cellist Garwyn Linnell and violinist and singer David Shaw are joined by Aberystwyth’s own musical star Beth Celyn, to perform a unique concert with classical, folk and celtic music, and new poems written by Casi Wyn. This concert is free, but capacity is limited in the Arts Centre studio so book tickets in advance.