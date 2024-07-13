Sinfonia Cymru’s four concerts bring new music, poetry, children’s stories, climate change and steam engines to MusicFest, Aberystwyth.
At Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 24 July (1pm) see ‘Peter and the Wolf’ and other stories.
This 45-minute family-friendly concert -suitable all above 5 - is performed by friendly wind quintet, Epsie Thompson, Polly Bartlett, Isha Crichlow, Emily Newman and Lynn Henderson.
Also that evening at Rheidol Railway Engine Shed (8pm) is Cerddwn.
Sinfonia Cymru and Aberystwyth’s Philomusica invite you to this stunning location for a promenade performance amongst the engines! Experience new music by four Welsh composers who developed the work following the Cerddwn composer development programme in Aberystwyth in February.
On 25 at Aberystwyth Arts Centre (10pm) see The Celtic Tree with Beth Celyn.
If you’re a night owl or fancy a mystical late-evening concert, this one’s for you! Sinfonia Cymru cellist Garwyn Linnell and violinist and singer David Shaw are joined by Aberystwyth’s own musical star Beth Celyn, to perform a unique concert with classical, folk and celtic music, and new poems written by Casi Wyn. This concert is free, but capacity is limited in the Arts Centre studio so book tickets in advance.
On 27 (8pm) see Regenerate: Seasons for Change at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Sinfonia Cymru’s final performance brings MusicFest to an end in true unforgettable style. Featuring a stunning reimagining’s of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons commissioned for Sky Arts’ Musical Masterpieces, and a reimagining of Vaughan Williams’ Lark Ascending. Led by soloists Simmy Singh, Delia Stevens and Will Pound and Sinfonia Cymru’s young musicians, this performance has an important message, as young musicians join forces to explore the future of our planet through the power of music.
Visit www.sinfona.cymru for more.