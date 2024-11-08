Following the success of ‘Aberystwyth Mon Amour’ in 2016, Lighthouse Theatre will tour a premiere of another Malcolm Pryce Welsh Noir novel, ‘O Little Town of Aberystwyth’.
"Children singing, police sirens ringing, chestnuts stolen from an orphan's fire......and in a filthy alley a department store Father Christmas lies dead in a pool of his own blood - Aberystwyth at Christmas."
The Queen of Denmark hires the only gum-shoe private detective in Ceredigion, Louie Knight. In five days, with his trusty side-kick Calamity, he has to solve the case - if not, there will be no Christmas, no presents for the kids and no concert for the carol-singing penguins...
Directed by Llinos Daniel with original music by Kieran Bailey, this is a co-production with Pontardawe and Aberystwyth Arts Centre with the help of Arts Council Wales and Ty Cerdd.
Join members of the cast and creative team in Mwldan in Cardigan for a pre-show Q&A on Wednesday, 20 November (6.40pm-7.05pm).
Maybe you want to find out how this production differs from Lighthouse Theatre’s familiar radio play structure or discover their process of adapting the play from Malcolm Pryce’s novel. Or maybe you’re just interested to know what life is like on tour. Grab a drink, bring your questions, and join them for a chat in the Mwldan Gallery.
As well as Mwldan, the show (suitable for ages 12+) is coming to Pontio, Bangor on Tuesday, 26 November, Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor on Wednesday, 27 November (both at 7.30pm), and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 29 November (7.30pm) and Saturday 30 November (2.30pm and 7.30pm).
Lighthouse Theatre are a Swansea based touring theatre company with charitable status producing classic and contemporary theatre for new and established audiences. The spaces that they visit reflect their commitment to engaging people beyond their mainstream audience with whom they have a reputation for high quality theatre. They tour main-stage theatres, pubs, immersive spaces and even cycle paths!
They have performed works by Dickens, Noel Coward, Dylan Thomas, Richard Burton, Daniel Jones, Shakespeare and new Welsh writers.